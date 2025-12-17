Oswestry business could relocate after controversial HMO scheme wins approval

Last week, Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee granted the proposal at 23 Cross Street, which will see the building, which currently houses a vape shop on the ground floor, converted into a six-bed HMO with communal living areas.

The access and exit points for a controversial HMO scheme in Oswestry have caused concern. Picture: Shropshire Council

It came a month after the scheme was rejected, with only the chair of the committee, CouncillorJulian Dean (Greens, Porthill) supporting it.

However, it came back to the committee on December 9 after planning officers deemed that the reasons given for refusal were not defensable and the council could lose an appeal.

That led to a swing in how some members voted. Councillor Ed Potter (Conservative, Loton) and Councillor Owen previously voted against the proposal but this time they voted in favour.

Roger Blake may relocate his business that has been in Oswestry for 31 years after planning permission was granted for a controversial HMO next door. Picture: Liberty Travel

Councillor Rosemary Dartnall (Labour, Column and Sutton) – who previously abstained – was also in support.

Therefore, in total, four members voted for the application, and four against, with two abstaining. This led to another situation where the chair held the casting vote. Because Councillor Dean voted for the proposal, it was approved.

Roger Blake, who has run Liberty Travel at 25 Cross Street for 31 years, previously told the committee that he would “seriously consider” moving the business out of the town if the scheme was approved.

Next to the building is an alleyway known as “Star Passage” which links Cross Street and Bailey Street. Mr Blake said that Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone secured £180,000 funding from Historic England to transform the passageway, but there are access issues.

“The escape route is over a flat roof which we own,” said Mr Blake.

“And whilst we have a right to provide the access, we don’t have an obligation to make that a fire-proof access or exit. In 40 years that I have known the building, it has never been used as an access point – only ever as an emergency exit.

“On the groundfloor, it’s also an emergency exit for Liberty Travel, and the bins would be right next to that. I have huge concerns, and we lose control of that door from that alleyway. Already, I’ve had to pay £768 for a new fire door.

“I fear the development would compromise the safety of staff at Liberty Travel, and I would seriously consider moving the business out of Oswestry.

“I’ve owned that building for 31 years. I love the town, I love to see the high town filled with viable, commercial and residential units, but I really do not feel that this building is suitable for the proposal of a six-bedroom HMO.

“In the waste management report, the bin storage area is described as ‘a shared area located within the rear alleyway’. A more correct description is a collection of bins abandoned on a public right of way in a heritage zone of historical character linking two of Oswestry’s main shopping streets.

“Star passageway must, in planning terms, be treated as a public right of way and a pedestrian route.

“Approving a residential development with no external amenities would set a negative precedent for further substandard conversion in Oswestry town centre. There are other developments with minimal amenity provision in the town centre, but at least the residents there are able to step outside their publically owned land or footpaths.

“The plan will lead to long-term pressures and increase in the likelihood of disputes over unauthorised use of the space, and complaints and enforcement challenges due to the poor living environment.

“If 23 Cross Street had not been divided with the ground floor now separated from the upper floors, this application would make more sense. But there must be more suitable buildings in Oswestry for a safe, acceptable conversion for a HMO that meets the needs of planning policies and housing demand.”

Reacting to the news that the scheme had been approved, Mr Blake said: My concerns are that Shropshire Council continue to overrule Oswestry Town Council’s decisions based on possible costs incurred if an appeal is taken against a refused application.

“There does not appear to be a cohesive plan for Oswestry. The BID (Business Improvement District) attempt to improve the environment for businesses in Oswestry and Shropshire Council ignore these guidelines.”