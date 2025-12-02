Firefighters called to historic Cambrian Railway building in Oswestry

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the automatic fire alarm (AFA) activation at 9.08pm yesterday (December 1).

One fire crew was sent from Oswestry Fire Station to the scene.

On arrival, firefighters discovered that the incident was a false alarm. A spokesperson for the fire service said the activation was caused by an "unknown fault".

Despite this, crews carried out thorough checks of the Grade II listed building, including the use of a thermal imaging camera.

The building underwent a major restoration between July 2024 and May this year.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Shropshire Council, the project delivered essential external repairs to prevent falling masonry, the safe removal of hazardous asbestos roof tiles - replaced with traditional Welsh slate - and the repainting of doors and windows in authentic Cambrian Railway colours.

The scheme also included new swift nesting boxes under the eaves and bat roosting tiles along the roof.

In October, the project was shortlisted for a prestigious National Railway Heritage Award, with the winners due to be announced tomorrow (December 3).

Having originally opened in 1866, the building served as both the Cambrian Railway headquarters and Oswestry railway station.