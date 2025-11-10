Road closed for several hours after HGV driver 'misjudged' height and collided with railway bridge in Oswestry

West Mercia Police officers thanked members of the public for their patience after the lorry became wedged under the bridge in Oswestry.

The incident at the Cambrian Railway bridge on Saturday evening (November 8) closed Whittington Road for several hours.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Photographs from the scene showed a HGV with The Range livery having struck the underside of the bridge.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the driver "had misjudged heights".

They said: "Oswestry Police attended an incident on Whittington Road following a HGV becoming stuck under the Cambrian Railway bridge.

"The driver of the HGV had misjudged heights and consequently collided with the underside of the bridge.

"The road was closed for several hours to allow for recovery of the HGV.

"Police wish to thank motorists and nearby residents for their patience during this incident."