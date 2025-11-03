Two people arrested after car rolls on side in crash next to railway crossing near Oswestry

The incident at around 11.20pm yesterday (Sunday) saw both police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews attend Whittington Station near Oswestry.

A spokesperson for the fire service said crews used a winch to right the vehicle.

The car after it was righted

"One car was on its side near to railway line at crossing," said a spokesperson. "The vehicle was righted on to all four wheels and made safe by the fire service."

The car near the crossing

West Mercia Police said officers arrested two occupants from the car.

A spokesperson said: "Officers from Oswestry Response Teams A and E attended an emergency call regarding a road traffic collision near to the level crossing in Whittington at around 11.30pm Sunday. Upon officers’ attendance at the scene, it was discovered that one vehicle was involved and had flipped onto its side with the occupants of the vehicle having managed to get themselves out of the vehicle with none to little injury.

"The officers were supported by officers from the Operational and Roads Policing Teams, the local Safer Neighbourhood Officer and colleagues from the ambulance and fire services.

"After some initial enquiries being made both occupants of the vehicle were arrested for driving offences, with other offences also being investigated as a result of the incident and their reactions to being arrested.

"Although nasty looking, again no serious injuries were reported as a result of this collision. We would like to thank members of the public for their swift reporting of the collision especially with it being close to the level crossing which meant the railway companies could be informed of possible disruptions to the line. We'd also like to encourage road users to drive to the conditions and speed limits of the roads in our area which will help us keep our roads safe, thank you."