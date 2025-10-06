Two multi-vehicle crashes in two hours at notorious A483 accident blackspot

Emergency services including ambulance personnel, police and one fire crews from Ellesmere were called to the Llynclys crossroads where the A483 meets the A495 south of Oswestry at 2.55pm today (Monday).

Two vehicles had been involved in a collision, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said. Nobody was trapped in either vehicle as a result of the crash.

Then emergency crews were called to the junction again, just before 5pm, to another collision.

The SFRS, which sent crews from Ellesmere, Oswestry, Baschurch and Wellington, said the second crash had also involved two vehicles and that fire crews made the vehicles safe.

SFRS control received a 'stop message' indicating the incident was under control at 5.30pm.