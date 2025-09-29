'Multiple intruders' arrested at mansion under renovation near Oswestry

Police said they had been called to Brogyntyn Hall near Oswestry yesterday evening.

The mansion is currently under renovation and CCTV operators monitoring cameras told officers they had seen a group breaking into the hall.

West Mercia Police added that officers had attended the scene and four people were arrested.

An update from Oswestry Police said: "On Sunday evening Police received a 999 call to Brogyntyn Hall, a listed building just outside Oswestry which is under renovation.

"CCTV operators from a local security firm were monitoring cameras and captured a group breaking into the hall.

"Police were dispatched immediately and on arrival, multiple intruders were seen inside the building.

"All four were immediately arrested for burglary by Sgt Morgan Richardson and taken to custody at Shrewsbury Police Station.

"PC Donovan attended with his Police Dog and searched the building and surrounding area to ensure no further intruders were on site."