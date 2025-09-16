Progress at last on Oswestry pump track campaign 17 years after planning permission was granted

The site, north of Oswestry Leisure Centre, has been earmarked for some time for a skateboard facility and pump track to be developed there.

Planning permission for a new BMX/skateboard facility was even granted as far back in 2008. However, the scheme has never got off the ground. A petition asking for the land to be handed back to Oswestry Town Council to serve the purpose was presented to Shropshire Council’s economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee in July.

Residents spoke about how popular biking is with young people in the town, and the mental and physical health benefits that the skatepark would bring.

Members of the committee agreed that the relevant portfolio holder should be asked to investigate to see how it could be progressed.

Former councillor Olly Rose, who has long petitioned for the scheme, said she was pleased that it has finally come to cabinet.

Theodore Merchant and Olly Rose, who launched the petition to bring a skateboard/pump track facility to Oswestry. Picture: Olly Rose

“As well as the great need for young people’s health and wellbeing, damage is being done to the Oswestry Hillfort and to the adjacent coppice, and that is one reason why there is strong support from the community, English Heritage and Oswestry Town Council for this provision, the construction of which can be funded by the town council,” said Ms Rose.

“A new, accessible-to-all pump track/skateboard park has the potential to be a great demonstration of partnership working between parish and Shropshire councils, but only if you seize the initiative and make rapid progress now.”

Councillor James Owen, portfolio holder for housing and leisure, said: “I have asked, and have been actively chasing officers, to continue exploring this and other potential options and I aim to bring a report to the October cabinet meeting recommending the administration’s preferred approach.

“This will enable the appropriate formal decision-making process to take place and support the delivery of the facility that the people of Oswestry clearly need.”

Councillor Roger Evans, portfolio holder for finance, added that the authority will be able to provide a more “positive answer” on October 15, but it needs more investigation to see if it is the best site, or if there are any alternatives.

“Considering this has been going on for some consierable time now, we do need to deal with this at pace,” said Councillor Heather Kidd, leader of the council, adding that she will be expecting to have the report back on October 15.