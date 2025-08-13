Dame Stephanie “Steve” Shirley CH, who lived in Oswestry in her youth and gave away millions to charity, died on Saturday, August 9, after a short illness, her family confirmed.

Dame Shirley was a Kindertransport refugee during the Second World War and was educated in Shropshire.

Dame Stephanie Shirley has died after a short illness, aged 91. She was a Second World War refugee who was educated in Oswestry, before going on to become a tech entrepreneur and philanthropist. Here she is pictured on a visit to a Shropshire literary festival in 2015

She went on to become one of Britain's earliest computer software pioneers and a ground-breaking global IT entrepreneur.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that Dame Stephanie "Steve" Shirley passed away on Saturday," a statement on her website read.

“A child rescued on the Kindertransport at the age of five, Steve often said she was determined to live ‘a life worth saving’. She fulfilled that promise many times over – pioneering innovation, championing causes close to her heart, and transforming countless lives through her generosity and vision.”

Dame Shirley arrived in the UK on one of the last Kindertransport trains out of Vienna in 1939, aged five.

The young schoolgirl arrived in Oswestry six years later to begin her education at Oswestry Girls High School after her wartime foster parents recognised her intelligence and talent for mathematics.

In 1962, a little over a decade after leaving Oswestry, she started her software business from home with just £100, pioneering a new way of working by harnessing and championing the talents of women, like her, writing computer code from home.

Dame Stephanie Shirley arrived on the train in London, before settling in Sutton Coldfield and later going to school in Oswestry, Shropshire

From these humble beginnings Dame Shirley went on to create a global IT business and a multi-million pound personal fortune, much of which she later gave away.

Giving away shares in her company as part of her exit into retirement, she made 70 of her staff millionaires in the process.

Dame Shirley and her husband, Derek had a son, Giles, who was diagnosed with severe autism.

She devoted much of her life and fortune to autism research and the provision of specialist care for those suffering the disorder.

Giles died in 1998, aged 35 years, following an overnight seizure.

In 2009/10 Dame Shirley was appointed the UK's first ever Ambassador for Philanthropy.

Her charitable Shirley Foundation has funded several pioneering projects, totalling more than £67 million.

Dame Stephanie Shirley with her book, Let It Go

Dame Shirley returned to Oswestry in 2021, when she was honoured with a blue plaque at The Broadwalk, adjacent to St Oswald’s Parish Church.

She said at the time: "I had six years of real peace in Oswestry, which I desperately needed after the trauma of the war. I have such affection for the town. To have the town council dedicate a blue plaque in my honour is simply amazing and very humbling.”

Prior’s Court and Autistica were among the autism charities Dame Shirley championed.

Ryan Campbell, chief executive officer of Prior’s Court, reflected: “Steve will forever be the inspiration for what we do. Though she will be deeply missed, Steve’s spirit, courage, and remarkable legacy will continue to inspire, shaping the future for generations to come.”

James Cusack, chief executive officer of Autistica said: “Everyone at Autistica is immensely proud to have Steve as our founder. Her values and beliefs are embedded in our charity and drive our commitment to innovative problem solving, acting with urgency and embracing difference.