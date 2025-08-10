Town council supports 20mph limits on roads near primary school in Oswestry

Shropshire Council launched a public consultation on plans to reduce speed limits on Ardmillan Close, Ardmillan Lane, and a section of Middleton Road, near Holy Trinity Primary School.

“The introduction of a 20mph speed limit on Middleton Road, Oswestry is proposed to improve road safety outside Holy Trinity C of E Primary Academy & Nursery, in line with the council’s guidance from 2023,” said a council spokesperson.

“The length of the 20mph limit is proposed to cover crossing movements outside the school access on this road, after assessment of the road characteristics and vehicle speeds.”

Shropshire Council is proposing to have a 20mph speed limit on roads near Holy Trinity Primary School in Oswestry. Picture: Google

The council is also proposing to introduce no-stopping zones in front of the school entrances on Middleton Road and Beech Grove.

Oswestry Town Council’s Planning Committee discussed the proposal at a meeting on Wednesday (August 6).

It said it was supportive of the introduction of the 20mph zone, highlighting the safety of children travelling to and from the school. Members also mentioned there are several areas where the speed limit varies from 30mph to 20mph before returning to 30mph, and suggested that Shropshire Council consider an area-based approach to vehicle speeds.

An Oswestry Town Council spokesperson said: “The council is supportive of reducing the speed of vehicles around schools in order to keep our children safe.”