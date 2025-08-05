Oswestry committee gets chance to comment on 20mph plans outside school - one day before deadline

Oswestry Town Council’s planning committee will on Wednesday (August 6) also be able to add its views on other road safety plans for the Middleton Road area before the consultation deadline on Thursday (August 7).

Shropshire Council is proposing to lower the speed limit from 30mph outside Holy Trinity C of E Primary Academy & Nursery.

Middleton Road, Oswestry. Picture: Google Maps

The 20mph limit would cover Middleton Road from the roundabout at College Road to a point 73 metres west of Ardmillan Lane. Both Ardmillan Lane and Ardmillan Close would also be 20mph for their whole length.

Shropshire Council says that the length of the 20mph zone is proposed to cover crossing movements outside the school access, after assessment of the road characteristics and vehicle speeds.

There are also plans to officially enforce the current advisory ‘no stopping on school keep clear’ markings from Monday to Friday between 8.15 and 9.15am and between 2.30 and 3.30pm.

Also being planned are several bans on waiting or loading at Monkmoor Road, Beech Grove, Middleton Road and Laburnum Drive.

A Shropshire Council/WSP map of the proposals

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said that the formalisation of the existing advisory ‘school keep clear’ markings on Middleton Road and Beech Grove is proposed to improve pedestrian visibility and safety outside the access points to the school by “allowing for enforcement of the restrictions”.

The council added that the proposed waiting restrictions are to “improve pedestrian visibility and safety” at points where crossing movements are concentrated and “where vehicle parking around junction mouths can present visibility issues”.

Members of the public have been told that if they wish to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about these proposals, they can send an email or letter by Thursday (August 7).

Representations should be made by email to traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk or by post to Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury SY3 8HQ.

Read more here: https://www.shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/.

The planning committee meeting will be held at the Council Chamber, the Guildhall, Oswestry, from 7pm on Wednesday.

It will also be broadcast on Microsoft Teams. The meeting ID is 312 687 868 859 and the passcode is 4iP63x9J.