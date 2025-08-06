I visited a lively Shropshire market town on the Welsh border where residents don't want to leave - here's why

Walking through the streets of Oswestry, I realise I have never seen a market town with so many potted flowers and hanging baskets.

They add a colour of warmth to the traditional town, which is Shropshire's third-largest after Telford and Shrewsbury.

Oswestry. Photo: Steve Leath

I was here to see if and why locals enjoyed living and working in Oswestry - and I was hardly surprised to find many who don't want to leave.

Long-term resident Glyn Jones said he has never thought about living anywhere else in his 88 years.

Glyn Jones of Oswestry. Photo: Steve Leath

After all, the town has everything one could need.

From supermarkets and chains to brilliant independents, a weekly market, as well as a busy calendar of events which includes a hot air balloon festival and a carnival at Christmas, there is plenty to get stuck in to in Oswestry.

The Oswestry Balloon Carnival

It’s also a gorgeous place to walk through. Part of me thinks it should get a share of the glory Shrewsbury does - and manager Rosie Evans at Booka Bookshop in Church Street agreed.

Manager of the Oswestry Booka Bookshop, Rosie Evans. Photo: Steve Leath

Rosie, who has worked at the shop for the last decade, said: “One of the things I love about Oswestry is all the great independent businesses we have.

“There's a fantastic community of businesses; we all support each other, and there's loads on.