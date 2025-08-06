Shropshire Star
Close

I visited a lively Shropshire market town on the Welsh border where residents don't want to leave - here's why

Residents don't want to leave this market town near the Shropshire/Wales border - I visited to find out why.

Plus
By Geha Pandey
Published

Walking through the streets of Oswestry, I realise I have never seen a market town with so many potted flowers and hanging baskets. 

They add a colour of warmth to the traditional town, which is Shropshire's third-largest after Telford and Shrewsbury.

Oswestry. Photo: Steve Leath
Oswestry. Photo: Steve Leath

I was here to see if and why locals enjoyed living and working in Oswestry - and I was hardly surprised to find many who don't want to leave. 

Long-term resident Glyn Jones said he has never thought about living anywhere else in his 88 years. 

Glyn Jones of Oswestry. Photo: Steve Leath
Glyn Jones of Oswestry. Photo: Steve Leath

After all, the town has everything one could need. 

From supermarkets and chains to brilliant independents, a weekly market, as well as a busy calendar of events which includes a hot air balloon festival and a carnival at Christmas, there is plenty to get stuck in to in Oswestry. 

Night Glow Event - Oswestry Balloon Carnival
The Oswestry Balloon Carnival

It’s also a gorgeous place to walk through. Part of me thinks it should get a share of the glory Shrewsbury does - and manager Rosie Evans at Booka Bookshop in Church Street agreed. 

Manager of the Oswestry Booka bookshop, Rosie Evans. Photo: Steve Leath
Manager of the Oswestry Booka Bookshop, Rosie Evans. Photo: Steve Leath

Rosie, who has worked at the shop for the last decade, said: “One of the things I love about Oswestry is all the great independent businesses we have. 

“There's a fantastic community of businesses; we all support each other, and there's loads on. 

Oswestry. Photo: Steve Leath
Oswestry. Photo: Steve Leath

Similar stories

Most popular