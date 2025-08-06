I visited a lively Shropshire market town on the Welsh border where residents don't want to leave - here's why
Residents don't want to leave this market town near the Shropshire/Wales border - I visited to find out why.
Walking through the streets of Oswestry, I realise I have never seen a market town with so many potted flowers and hanging baskets.
They add a colour of warmth to the traditional town, which is Shropshire's third-largest after Telford and Shrewsbury.
I was here to see if and why locals enjoyed living and working in Oswestry - and I was hardly surprised to find many who don't want to leave.
Long-term resident Glyn Jones said he has never thought about living anywhere else in his 88 years.
After all, the town has everything one could need.
From supermarkets and chains to brilliant independents, a weekly market, as well as a busy calendar of events which includes a hot air balloon festival and a carnival at Christmas, there is plenty to get stuck in to in Oswestry.
It’s also a gorgeous place to walk through. Part of me thinks it should get a share of the glory Shrewsbury does - and manager Rosie Evans at Booka Bookshop in Church Street agreed.
Rosie, who has worked at the shop for the last decade, said: “One of the things I love about Oswestry is all the great independent businesses we have.
“There's a fantastic community of businesses; we all support each other, and there's loads on.