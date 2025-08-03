16 pictures capture joy as Oswestry Show returns for 138th year

The Oswestry Show, which attracts around 15,000 people every year, made its annual return on Saturday.

Now in it's 138th year, crowds returned to pack out the showground for a day jam-packed full of exhibitions and competitions.

Billed as one of the UK’s premier one-day agricultural events, the show once again filled the 37-acre Oswestry Showground with lively crowds, exhibitions, and competitions.

New rules introduced in July to prevent the spread of bluetongue presented a challenge to organisers this year, with many Welsh regulars unable to partake in competitions.