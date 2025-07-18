Car and lorry crash at notorious Llynclys Crossroads on A483

The incident took place at Llynclys Crossroads near Oswestry, on the A483 junction with the B4396 and A495, at around 7.35am today (Friday, July 18).

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) and West Mercia Police personnel were called to the crash.

Drivers from both vehicles were assessed and were discharged at the scene.

A spokeswoman for WMAS said: "We were called at 7.35am to a road traffic collision involving a car and a HGV in Llynclys, Oswestry.

One ambulance attended the scene. Upon arrival we found two patients who were the drivers of the vehicles.

"Both were assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious. They received self-care advice from ambulance staff before being discharged at the scene.”

West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 8am this morning with a report of a collision on the A483 at the Llynclys Crossroads.

"Officers arrived to find a car and HGV involved. Thankfully, there were no injuries to report."

It is the latest incident at the crossroads, which have been the subject of continued calls for safety improvements, with current North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan pressing for changes to cut down on the risk to the public.

The junction between Oswestry and Llanymynech has previously been branded as the worst in the region when looking at locations where a cluster of incidents had taken place.

In April National Highways confirmed it was developing options for improvements at the location - although any proposals would need government funding to put in place.