'A real step forward' - Solid foundations for Oswestry concrete firm after 100-tonne silo installed

Maesbury Road based TG Concrete installed the new storage silo in response to what the firm describes as a "significant increase in demand" at its Oswestry site.

The firm says new silo will support the expansion of its Oswestry business and allow the company to supply a new cement based liquid floor screed product known as 'Cemfloor' from North Shropshire.

The company, which is part of the Tudor Griffiths Group, operates from 14 plants across Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales.

TG Concrete Director Dave Morris described the new silo as a "key development", which the firm installed in response to increasing demand from contractors, developers, and self-builders throughout Shropshire, Cheshire, and North and Mid Wales.

The new silo being installed at TG Concrete, Oswestry

“This is a real step forward for our Oswestry operation and a direct result of continued investment and customer support. Cemfloor is a standout product, and we’re proud to now offer the full range locally from this growing site," he said.

“We’ve seen a significant rise in enquiries for Cemfloor thanks to its excellent performance and reliability on site. By producing Cemfloor in Oswestry, we’re strengthening our local supply chain, reducing lead times, and supporting the needs of our growing customer base.”

Last year, the firm was named Infrastructure Supply Chain Partner of the Year at the J Murphy & Son’s annual Supplier Awards event, in recogniion of the company's work on the Oswestry Water Treatment Works infrastructure project.