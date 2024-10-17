Oswestry pub named among top four in the country after reaching finals of prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bailey Head in Oswestry has been named one of the four best pubs in the UK after winning a place in the Super Regional round of the Pub of the Year competition.

The annual competition is held by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), who called the Oswestry pub "a must visit for beer and cider lovers".

Adding: "The pub has one of the largest beer ranges of any in Shropshire, claiming to have sold over 3,400 different draught beers since opening in March 2016.