Firefighters come to aid of tree cutter in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at Llanforda Estate in Oswestry at 9.35am this morning alongside the ambulance service.

One fire crew was sent from Oswestry Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters discovered a person who had been tree cutting with their foot trapped under a tree stump "following logging operations".

Crews used spreaders and low pressure airbags to release the person before the casualty was left in the care of ambulance staff.

The incident concluded at 10.14am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.