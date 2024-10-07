Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A motion set to be discussed on Wednesday will debate a proposal to ask Shropshire Council to introduce wide-ranging lower speed limits in Oswestry “where people are living or shopping”.

Parts of the town centre including Church Street, Cross Street and part of Willow Street became 20mph zones in late 2021 as part of changes to the town’s one way system aimed at making the town safer for pedestrians.

Now, councillors will consider a suggestion to widen the scheme proposed by Green Party councillor Olly Rose ahead of the town council’s October summit.

“This Council has already previously made two motions in favour of 20mph speed restrictions in residential areas of Oswestry,” her motion will say.