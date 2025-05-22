Hednesford Town complete the signing of former Walsall and Shrewsbury veteran

The 34-year-old has been playing at Midlands club Solihull Moors this season, and he made just 19 appearances in the National League under Andy Whing and then Matt Taylor.

Labadie, who has more than 400 senior career league appearances, joined the Saddlers in 2021, making 41 appearances in his first season at Bescot Stadium.

However, the midfielder suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury at the end of his first year in the 2-0 win over Port Vale, which virtually ruled him out for the entirety of the next campaign.

And after two seasons with Moors, he now joins the Pitmen as they prepare for life in the Northern Premier League.

Boss Gavin Hurren says Labadie has just the right character.

Joss Labadie has signed for Hednesford Town

“Joss is a player I know well and have huge respect for," Hurren said. "He’s played at a high level for many years and brings real professionalism, presence, and leadership to our dressing room.

“He knows what it takes to compete and win, and that’s exactly the type of character we want here.

“He’s a big part of the squad we’re building for the season ahead, and I’m really pleased to get this one over the line.”

Labadie began at West Brom as a trainee, but he did not make a senior appearance for the Baggies.

He had two short loan spells at Shrewsbury, the second which saw him score five goals at the start of the 2009-10 season before he moved on.

Labadie has been in talks over a move to Keys Park throughout the year, and he is delighted he has penned a deal at the club and he hopes to bring a winning mentality with him.

He said: “It feels amazing to finally be here. I’ve been following the team for a few months now and saw how strong they were during the run-in and the play-offs.

"I’m here to bring experience, quality, and a winning mentality – and hopefully add a bit more to what’s already a great squad. Thanks to the staff and fans for the warm welcome. Let’s make it a successful season.”

Labadie made the most appearances of his footballing career at Newport County.

Between 2016 and 2021 he went on to make just under 150 appearances for the Welsh side.

He was captain during his spells at Walsall and Newport. Torquay United, Notts County, Tranmere and Cheltenham are among the other clubs he has represented throughout his lengthy career.