'Thank you for always bringing your best self to work': Touching farewell for firefighter retiring after 17 years

The fire station announced today that Dave Dyke will officially retire on December 13 this year, after more than 17 years working for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Dave began his career as a firefighter on August 21 in 2007 and has served the border town and wider county tackling fires, road traffic incidents, and saving lives.

A joiner by trade, Dave was described by Crew Manager at Oswestry Fire Station James Lewis as "very confident with tools". He said Dave "knew how to get things done on a job".

Dave's colleague added: "He always gave great cover and did a lot of things free of will, he was passionate about the job. He was a proactive, forward-thinking firefighter who is going to be missed."

Oswestry Fire Station thanked Dave for his commitment and service on a social media post, saying the crew will miss him at their Christmas quiz.

It said: "After an incredible 17 years and nearly four months of dedicated service, we bid farewell to our colleague firefighter Dave Dyke.

"Dave's career with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service began on August 21, 2007 and he will officially retire on December 13.

"Dave's presence at the station will be missed. He was always able to bring humor to even the most serious situations, providing much-needed relief during tough times. His sharp wit, hands-on approach and vast knowledge made him a firefighter we could always rely on.

"Whether it was a challenging task or routine duty, Dave was someone who would simply get it done with complete confidence.

"Thank you Dave for your dedication, your spirit and for always bringing your best self to work. We hope to see you at the Christmas quiz - because, let's be honest, it wouldn't be the same without you.

"You'll be missed by everyone at the station. Best of luck with your next adventure!"