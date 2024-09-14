Oswestry deli business lodges expansion plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of Gillhams in Church Street say they want to expand from their existing site at number 27 into the vacant former butchers in the next door unit, knocking through to create an expanded shop floor.

Under the proposals, four openings would be created and a wall removed between the new buildings, with new café floor space created in the new shop unit. A scheme of external alterations are also planned for the shop front of number 25 so that it matches the existing operation.

A total of five new jobs would be created by the scheme, with the business indicating on the application that two full-time and three part-time roles would be needed to support the expansion.

“The proposed scheme is for the amalgamation of No 25 and No 27 Church Street so that can both be used as one delicatessen and café. It will extend the existing business at No 27,” said a supporting statement lodged with the application.

“The scheme will extend the deli whilst also providing additional seating areas for the café. A new opening will also be provided to additional WCs and store areas.

“The proposal will provide a much needed service to the area and will create several full time jobs to local people.

“The proposal will not have any adverse effect on the site or surrounding area due to the nature of the use. The site will utilise the existing building (No 25) with works proposed to alter the building both internally and externally so that it can be used as a delicatessen and café.”

The Grade II listed buildings stand on the site of the New Gate on Church Street, a part of the town’s medieval defences, which was taken down and replaced with a commemorative stone pillar in the late 18th century.

The statutory public consultation period on the application will run until October 3, and the scheme will be decided by Shropshire Council in due course.