Hope House opens new courtyard thanks to generous donations

Funded by trusts, grants and local businesses and located at the heart of the Oswestry-based hospice, the new courtyard means all of the children who visit the hospice for care will be able to access to the specially designed area which includes a new fish pond with goldfish and koi carp, a pergola, state of the art media wall, specialist sensory equipment, atmospheric lighting and lots of new plants and trees.

Esme Turner, therapies manager at Hope House, said: “The courtyard is now an incredible place to read a story, make music, explore nature; or a place to take a minute, listen to music, to gather or for families to be alone if they wish.

“There is something for all children and families to benefit from and the area is flexible to meet the needs of any child, creating amazing moments for them to cherish. The majority of children at Hope House need or use a wheelchair or need assistance to be mobile, so being able to open this fully accessible space for all is fantastic.”

Whether its outdoor cinema nights, peaceful times watching the fish, or being able to smell the flowers and plants, children have been making great use of the courtyard since it opened this summer.

“Often the children we care for miss out on being able to go to garden areas like this in public, but now they can enjoy this space anytime they come to visit, which is just wonderful,” said Esme.

The new courtyard at Hope House in Oswestry.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to those who have helped fund and design this incredible project. Without this dedicated funding and time, we would not be able to provide this amazing space for children and families to enjoy now and in the future.”

A special opening ceremony for the courtyard was held at the end of August with those who helped make it all happen invited.

The project has been funded thanks to £25,000 from the Severn Trent Community Fund, as well as further funding from AICO in Oswestry, who donated £15,000; and the EG Foundation who contributed £1,000.

The design of the courtyard was also done at no cost by Shrewsbury-based Camlins Landscape Architects.

Jade Gough, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer, said: “The team at Hope House do an amazing job in supporting families, so it is wonderful to be able to support them with the new courtyard providing a new space to use.

“To see how they have transformed the courtyard is amazing and we hope that it brings peace, tranquillity and a space to be able to connect with nature.”

Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison at AICO, said: “The work that Hope House do to support local children and their families, creating special memories that can be cherished during their time at the hospice is incredible. Aico is very proud to be able to help fund special projects such as this, that really will make a difference for many years to come.”

Landscape architect Harry Smart, who led the project for Camlins, said: “Hope House is a hugely revered organisation, and it has been a privilege for us to be able to play a small part in helping it continue to provide the best possible service for the children and young people in its care.

“The transformation of the space has gone beyond even our own expectations a there is a real satisfaction in knowing that it this is now a garden that will be used and enjoyed for many years to come.”