Shropshire Star
Close

19 fun-filled photos as Oswestry Show returns for 137th year

Thousands packed out the showground on Saturday as Oswestry Show celebrated its 137th year.

By Megan Jones
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

The Oswestry Show attracts around 15,000 people every year, and made its annual return on Saturday.

This year was no different, with crowds packing out the showground for a day jam-packed full of exhibitions and competitions.

Billed as one of the leading one-day agricultural shows, the popular event is held annually on the first Saturday in August at the 37-acre Oswestry Showground.

Oswestry Show

The stunning weather of the last week must have come as a relief to attendees, organisers and exhibitors, many of whom witnessed the worst weather in the show's history last year.

The show once again boasted a diverse horse section featuring everything from Shetland ponies to heavy horses as well as retrained racehorses.

Oswestry Show

Visitors were treated to all-day entertainment in the main ring from performers including Ollie’s Equestrian Display Team, while the Village Green featured local gymnastics and cheerleading displays.

A wide range of cattle was on show, and alongside the usual sheep and pigs were smaller animals including rabbits, cavies and pigeons.

Mark Fetherstone with his 1937 Austin 7 Van
Mark Fetherstone with his 1937 Austin 7 Van
Oswestry Show
Oswestry Show 2024
Oswestry Show 2024
John Parry from Bala
Sarah and Annabella Davies, 12, travelled in from Wrexham
Christine Williams from Baschurch WI
Erin Lay, 3, Elliot Lay, 11 and Charlie Croydon, 7, from Llansilin
Oswestry Show 2024
Border Counties School of Gymnastics
Dylan Raid-Garratt, 13, from Chester
Oswestry Show 2024
Zoe and Melissa Evans from Rowton Vineyard
Oswestry Show 2024
Margaret Williams from Pant WI wins an award for her display
Similar stories
Most popular