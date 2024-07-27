Farm equipment engulfed in flames during blaze near Oswestry with smoke seen for miles around
A large piece of farm equipment was engulfed in flames during an incident near Oswestry.
The fire service sent five appliances including the light pumping unit and the water carrier from as far away as Shrewsbury and Ellesmere to Elms Farm, in Middleton, near Oswestry at 8.42pm on Friday.
When they arrived they found one large baler '100 per cent involved' in fire.
The crews from Baschurch, Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury extinguished the blaze by using two sets of breathing kit, two hose reel jets, four drag rakes and one thermal camera.
Operations and principal officers were in attendance at the fire. Smoke could be seen for miles around.
The crew sent their stop message at 9.40pm but stayed on the scene after that.