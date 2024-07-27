Farm equipment engulfed in flames during blaze near Oswestry with smoke seen for miles around

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fire service sent five appliances including the light pumping unit and the water carrier from as far away as Shrewsbury and Ellesmere to Elms Farm, in Middleton, near Oswestry at 8.42pm on Friday.

When they arrived they found one large baler '100 per cent involved' in fire.

Picture: James Lewis and Oswestry Fire Station Facebook page

The crews from Baschurch, Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury extinguished the blaze by using two sets of breathing kit, two hose reel jets, four drag rakes and one thermal camera.

Operations and principal officers were in attendance at the fire. Smoke could be seen for miles around.

Picture: James Lewis and Oswestry Fire Station Facebook page

The crew sent their stop message at 9.40pm but stayed on the scene after that.