Land with long riverbank hits the market
More than five acres of land that runs alongside a river has been listed for sale.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
This land in Llanyblowdel, Oswestry, presents a unique opportunity for someone to acquire a large piece of roadside amenity land that extends to approximately 5.2 acres.
Situated in a rural position on the outskirts of Llanyblodwel , the land provides access to approximately 275 metres of riverbank along the River Tanat.
The land has been listed for £70,000 with Morris Marshall and Poole estate agents, and is said to benefit from its natural water source.
The land is currently grassed, and classified as 'Grade 2' and 'Grade 3b' that provides good quality land for agricultural use, or for grazing or forage conservation.
Further information can be found on Rightmove.