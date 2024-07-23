Land with long riverbank hits the market

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This land in Llanyblowdel, Oswestry, presents a unique opportunity for someone to acquire a large piece of roadside amenity land that extends to approximately 5.2 acres.

Situated in a rural position on the outskirts of Llanyblodwel , the land provides access to approximately 275 metres of riverbank along the River Tanat.

More than five acres of land for sale in Llanyblowdel, Oswestry, picture: Rightmove and Morris Marshall and Poole

Benfits from a natrual water source and 275 metres of riverbank, picture: Rightmove and Morris Marshall and Poole

The land has been listed for £70,000 with Morris Marshall and Poole estate agents, and is said to benefit from its natural water source.

The land is currently grassed, and classified as 'Grade 2' and 'Grade 3b' that provides good quality land for agricultural use, or for grazing or forage conservation.

The grass land, picture: Rightmove and Morris Marshall and Poole

Further information can be found on Rightmove.