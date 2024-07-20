'It was quite a shock when the council gave us notice to quit': But tourist organisation finds new home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Tourist Information Centre in Oswestry will be opening its new base at Powis Market Hall after being given notice on its current location in Castle View.

Lee Lucks, who chairs Oswestry Borderland Tourism, said the move came about after Shropshire Council had recently given them notice on their current location.

"This came as quite a shock" she said.

"We are disappointed to have to move again after only four years and have been looking at various new locations.

"We heard about a vacant unit in the indoor market and have agreed the tenancy with Oswestry Town Council."

And OBT thinks it has a great new location to encourage even more visitors to the TIC and, it hopes, boost numbers of people visiting the indoor market.

"Our numbers have been steadily growing with a 25 per cent increase in 2023 to over 5,000 visitors.

"These numbers really showcase how face to face visitor information is still important to people."

Karen Pringle, senior tourism officer with OBT, said new location was ideal as the TIC is open on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays which are also market days.

"We are looking forward to being part of Oswestry’s historic market and to add to the retail offer there with exclusive gifts and Oswestry souvenirs.

"Tourist Information Centres are not just for visitors.

"We love meeting local people and telling them about all the great events in Oswestry and nearby as well as just how many amazing places there are to visit right on our doorstep."

The TIC at Castle View will be closed on July 24 and 26 and will re-open in the market hall on Saturday, July 27 at 10am.

It will then be open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 3pm. It is accessible and has disabled parking spaces on The Horsemarket car park.

Oswestry Borderland Tourism (Visit Oswestry) is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers.

The organisation works to promote Oswestry and the Borderlands as one of the most desirable UK destinations, providing a welcoming and memorable visitor experience that reflects the area’s historic, cultural, and natural heritage.

The membership is made up of businesses and organisations which offer accommodation, dining, shopping, events, and attractions.