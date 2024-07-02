Imposing Grade II listed barn conversion goes on the market - complete with stable block

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Situated in the village of Maesbrook, this striking detached converted threshing barn boasts four reception rooms, spacious kitchen, five bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

Being marketed by Town and Country estate agents in Oswestry, the £1,100,000 property is being sold with comprehensive equestrian facilities including a stable block, loose boxes, tack room, paddocks and menage.

According to the estate agents, the property offers surrounding views and a sense of tranquillity that is rare to find elsewhere.

“The sweeping driveway adds to the grandeur of the estate, making a striking first impression for any visitors,” they say. “In addition to the main house, this property features outbuildings that suit those looking for an equestrian property.

“The expansive land surrounding the house offers endless possibilities for gardening, outdoor activities, or keeping animals. Combining elegance, space, and a touch of rural charm, this home is the perfect place to find the much sought after idyllic countryside retreat.

“This well presented converted threshing barn overlooks its own land providing a fantastic haven for those searching for an equestrian property, it is conveniently located for hacking routes. Sympathetically converted and restored, the property now provides stunning characterful accommodation which complements the contemporary interiors and feels very private.”

The Grade II listed barn conversion also offers: reception hall, cloakroom, dining room, kitchen with vaulted ceiling, breakfast room, utility room, study, lounge, master bedroom one with en suite bathroom, master bedroom two with en suite shower room, gallery landing, master bedroom three with ens uite shower room, two further bedrooms, family bathroom, paddocks and grounds extending to approximately six acres, stable block and menage.

For more information and to request a viewing visit townandcountryestateagents.co.uk/property/maesbrook.