Labour's Jess signs up for Booka talk to 'make you angry, cheer you up, and give you hope'

Jess Phillips, the Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding from 2020 to 2023, is due to speak about her new book Let’s Be Honest at The Holroyd Theatre, on August 6.

A spokesperson for Booka Bookshop invited people to "join us for an evening of truth, lies, and politics with bestselling author and politician Jess Phillips as she talks about her new book Let’s Be Honest.

"Jess Phillips believes in democracy, and the people she meets give her cause for optimism even if many of the politicians really don’t.

"At once a laugh-so-you-don’t-cry take down of the state of Westminster and a rallying battle cry for the power of politics, this book will make you angry, cheer you up, and give you hope.

"We look forward to welcoming Jess to Oswestry for what should be an insightful, and entertaining, evening."

Jess Phillips was first elected as the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley in 2015. She is standing again seeking re-election in the seat for the General Election on July 4 against candidates from five other parties.

