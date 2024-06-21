Summer ball raises massive £35k for Hope House

The ball, hosted by Hope House children’s hospice at the Lion Quays Resort near Oswestry, raised £35,000 to support local children and families.

Those attending enjoyed a night filled with enchantment, glamour, delicious food and drink, live entertainment and auctions.

The evening featured a guest appearance by mum Rhiannon Jones who captured the hearts of those present with a moving speech about how Hope House supports her two-year-old son Axel, as well as her and his siblings.

Silent and live auctions boosted the fundraising, with prizes including a signed Wrexham FC football shirt, dining experience at Docket Restaurant in Whitchurch, a gin experience at Ludlow Distillery, and a tour of Dyfi Distillery.

The auctions alone raised more than £22,000.

Guests were entertained by surprise singing waiters, and danced the night away thanks to live music from Rhythm Train.

Hope House's fundraising team leader Cat Dowdeswell thanked everyone who was part of the event.

She said: “What a wonderful evening. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a fabulous night of Arabian delights. We’re thrilled that everyone had a lovely time and were all so kind and generous. We are very happy to have raised more than £35,000. Everyone’s contributions will go a long way in supporting our mission to be there for every family who needs us.

“Thank you as well to our generous sponsors, Select A Skip, GS and PA Reeves and Shropshire Welding who helped make this night possible.”