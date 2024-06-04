Public offered say on new market mural plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oswestry Town Council is urging the public to offer their thoughts on the best design style for a new mural to add "colour and vibrancy" to the Powis Indoor Market.

Earlier this year, artists were invited to submit concepts for a large-scale mural for the outside wall as part of a bigger project to spruce up the town’s market.

It came after external funding was secured by the council.

Although there was no set theme, artists were asked that the designs be a celebration of Oswestry's market and town.

They were also asked to provide details of materials to be used, timescales, safety considerations and expected durability of mural.

Six artists have now been shortlisted from 11 submissions and people have been invited to vote for their favourite design style.

Each artist has provided a mock-up to illustrate their design and style, however, the concept designs are subject to change.

The design mock-ups, which will be kept anonymous, will be on display in The Guildhall and Powis Indoor Market until June 26, for market traders, shoppers and general public to view and vote.

There will be one vote per person.

The Powis Indoor Market is open from 9am to 4pm to Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The Guildhall open is open from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Thursday, 9am to 4pm on Fridays and 9am to 3pm on Saturdays.

The top three designs voted for by the public will go to a meeting of the full council with a recommendation from the working group set up to oversee the project.

The final pick will be commissioned to create the mural.

It is expected the installation will be completed by the end of this summer.