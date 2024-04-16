Police appeal for missing 16-year-old Welshpool girl with links to Oswestry

Dyfed-Powys Police say that Chloe, aged 16, is known to have links in the Oswestry area.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Have you seen 16-year-old Chloe, reported missing from the Welshpool area?

"Chloe is described as having bright red hair and was last seen wearing black glasses, black leggings, white hoody, and black crocs.

"Chloe is known to have links in the Oswestry area."

Officers are asking for information that might help them find her.

There are a number of ways that the public can pass on information to Dyfed-Powys Police such as direct message on social media.

People can also contact officers via the force's website, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or ringing 101, quoting reference DP-20240415-463.