Here's the young lady who designed this year's Oswestry Music Festival logo

Bella, who attends Oswestry School, designed a colourful circular logo that was chosen as winner by the festival's committee.

The committee thanked the large number of entrants to the competition.

The winning logo will be used on the 2024 festival’s programme and be printed on stickers given to all festival entrants during the six-day event.

Councillor Olly Rose, the Oswestry Town Mayor, presented Bella with a Booka voucher.

The mayor said: “The Youth Music Festival is an important event in the Oswestry calendar, celebrating talented young musicians across the area.

"This logo embodies the spirit of the competition and Bella did a fantastic job with her design – congratulations.”

Oswestry Youth Music festival has been running for 47 years and this year welcomes a record 525 entries, involving 1,000 young musicians from 40 schools across North Wales and Shropshire.

The festival takes place this week until Sunday, March 3, across three venues on Chapel Street at Christchurch, Hermon Arts, and the Methodist church in central Oswestry.

There are 88 competitive classes, ranging from solo instrumental and vocal classes to orchestras, rock bands, choirs, and musical theatre ensembles.