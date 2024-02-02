Nicholas Paul Jones was found dead at a house in Oswestry on the morning of August 26 last year, his 37th birthday.

His mother had been getting his birthday cards and presents ready the day before, and his sister had written a loving message wishing him all the best that morning, oblivious to the tragedy that had unfolded.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told he had been staying with friends Gaynor Sides and Roy Edwards. When Ms Sides went into his room and found him unconscious, at around 8.30am.

She conducted CPR and the ambulance service was called, but Mr Jones was pronounced dead when medics arrived. Police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A post mortem was conducted to ascertain what might have been in his system, and a toxicology report showed he had taken alcohol, heroin and other drugs. Mr Jones also had Hepatitis C.

Ms Sides told police that Mr Jones had been "in good spirits" the night before she found him.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of drug and alcohol-related death.

"Can we offer our condolences for your loss?" he said to family members in attendance, including Mr Jones' mother Lesley.

After the hearing, she and other family members shared more with the Shropshire Star about his life.

She said he became homeless not long after the death of his girlfriend.

"He was a lovely lad, but he got in with the wrong crowd," said Lesley. "His girlfriend passed away a couple of years ago and he struggled with that.

"He cried out for help, but to be honest, I felt like the systems let him down."

Growing up, Mr Jones went to The Marches School in Oswestry, and he had jobs working for a cheese company and Kelloggs.

Nicholas Jones when he was a baby

"He was a brilliant dad, and he had a big heart" Lesley added. "But he was homeless for a long time."

His sister Jessica Davies told how she had sent him a birthday message on his Facebook wall, not knowing what had sadly happened.

"He was always protective of his sisters," she added.

His brother, Luke Davies, said: "He would always be there if you needed him, it's just a shame we didn't have the bond I wanted. He was loving and caring."

Debbie Gibbons, Mr Jones' cousin, was also in attendance at the inquest. She believes more needs to be done to help people who are homeless and suffering from addiction issues.

"There's not enough resources," she said. "There's nothing in Oswestry whatsoever. He couldn't find a way out.

"He did manage to get clean once, but there's no support. He was just left on the streets."

Lesley told how "associates" would constantly be on the phone to her son, trying to pull him back into the murky world of drugs. "I wouldn't call them friends," she said.

She believes the town has a serious problem with drugs.

"Oswestry needs sorting out," added Lesley. "He said he was tired of living," she said of her son's situation.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.