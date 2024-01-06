Council budget could include money for youth services and no car park charge increases

Councillors meet on Wednesday to set the precept on the council tax for 2024/25.

They will be recommended to approve an increase of five per cent on the town council portion of council tax, a move that would mean an increase of £4.20 a year on a Band D property.

Town clerk, Arren Roberts, in a report to the budget meeting says that if the recommendations are approved in 2024/25 the Band D figure will be £93.71 per year. The 23/24 figure was £89.51.

He warns that the council has to find more income streams as it has become more diverse in its functions and service delivery."

"Oswestry Town Council is able to deliver the services it does and contribute to public life in the way that it does, because it is in a strong financial position. This has come from robust approach to financial management, good budgeting and by taking a long-term view of the financial health of the council."

Among the main points in the budget is a recommended £56,000 investment in services for young people, including a £5,000 budget for the Youth Forum and monies to provide mental health and wellbeing support services.

There is no increase suggested in the cost of parking, although, the town clerk says, this remains the simplest way of increasing income levels.

A £10,000 income from toilet fees is included.

The report says that following the success of the Bonfire Evening it is recommended that a sum of £12,000 be included for a low-cost food and drink festival.

"This will be taken from the £20,000 Party in the Park budget. The remaining £8,000 to cover the increasing costs of other events."

It is also proposed to put £22,000 in the budget for the Balloon Carnival.

"The cost of events is significant, however they bring national profile and huge acclaim."

One of the biggest costs to the council is Cae Glas Park at £200,000 but the report says the public has high expectations of the park.

"A one-off investment in floral displays £18,000 in 2023 should see savings in future years."

There are plans to adjust the council's sustainable transport budget downwards from £25,000 to £20,000 due to difficulties in expanding the free bus travel initiative in Oswestry.

Revenues costs put forward in connection with plans for capital funding include £10,000 for the cost of operating a proposed water play facility, in Cae Glas Park and £10,000 for a repairs and maintenance budget for Llwyd Mansion and Cross Market Building.

The town clerk's report says: "As it stands, it highlights a gap between income and spend with net expenditure of £152,187 for 2024/2025. Whilst intention is to reduce the level of reserves and balances over the short-medium term, the funding gap will quickly fall outside the scope of the reserves policy and is therefore challenging, potentially leading to a requirement for cost savings or increase in income before the end of this council.

"Uncertainty exists in the economic climate and within this budget with future energy costs one such area. Similarly, the council’s income depends on car parking income, any reduction in revenue from fees cannot be offset from other areas.

"New income streams are still required, particularly as the council has become more diverse in its functions and service delivery."