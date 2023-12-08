Weekend weather update: The calm before the storm, a brief break in the clouds before wind and rain sweeps in

From -6 degrees, heavy frost and then snow to misty mornings then downpours of rain and temperatures into double figures it has been a week of all seasons.

Now the county is bracing itself for gale for winds and more rain.

A weather warning is in place for strong winds into the mid 40 miles an hour for much of Saturday .

Heavy rain is also expected to fall on both Saturday and Sunday although there may be some breaks in the clouds.

A runner stops to snap a photo of sunrise at the mere photo Sue Austin

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "From the early hours of Saturday morning, a band of heavy rain will gradually move in from the southwest and transition northeast through the day, with the potential for some surface water flooding where rain falls on saturated ground."

"Wind will be an additional hazard on Saturday, with low pressure dominant towards western areas of the UK."

Conditions are expected to settle down for next week.

Early risers on Friday were treated to a calm and stunning sunrise.

The sun makes a brief appearance over Ellesmere photo Sue Austin

But it wasn't long before the rain set in.

Weather forecasters day that it is set to be an exceptionally wet December. By day 8 of the month the region had had 57 per cent of its average monthly rainfall.