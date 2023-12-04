Lorry slips down embankment after coming off A5 near Oswestry
A lorry ended up down an embankment after the driver lost control on a major trunk road near Oswestry.
By Sue Austin
No one was hurt and an operation is underway to retrieve the heavy goods vehicle.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to 999 calls after the HGV, which was travelling north, left the A5 between Gobowen and Gledrid just after 11am.
Fire crews from Oswestry, Ellesmere and Wellington went to the scene.
A spokesperson for the service urged motorists travelling past the scene to be cautious.
"An HGV has come off the highway and has come to rest down the embankment. Take it slow and stay safe."