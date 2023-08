The car fire in Oswestry Picture James Lewis, Oswestry Fire Station

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out at around 8pm, after reports of the blaze on the B5070 Bank Top in St Martins.

The burning saloon car saw the road closed as fire crews tacked the blaze. West Mercia Police were also on the scene.

James Lewis, Oswestry Fire Station

A fire crew from Oswestry Fire Station using breathing apparatus extinguished the fire, and the road has since reopened.