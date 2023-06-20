Mayor's celebration of arts and the community

The Mayor keeping fit

Councillor Rose attended the screening of "The Other Guy" at independent cinema Kinokulture, which was shown by Oswestry Film Club. The film is about people around the world who have the name James Bond and the impact that has had on their lives. She said: “I was delighted to meet the Director, Matt Bauer, who then took part in a Q&A led by our recently retired Shropshire radio presenter, who is a film club organiser and also called James Bond.

Kinokulture is a great space and I'm reminded that some people in Oswestry still don’t know it exists.

The Mayor also attended Attfield Theatre’s new season pre-launch and said: “It was interesting to see the directors of forthcoming shows pitch their ideas on how to attract people to take part and help with sound, lighting, and staging. It feels like a big theatre family and there is a great youth group too, aimed at secondary age children. Volunteers seem to gain a lot out of their involvement."

She travelled to Whittington, for a tea party which raised money for Guide Dogs and Streetz CIC, an organisation whose purpose is to empower, and support disadvantaged young adults.

“ I spent time with the Guide Dog volunteers and heard how vital guide dogs are to people with limited or no vision. The charity needs additional volunteers to help fundraise."

She went on to enjoy the Oswestry Ladies Choir 'Summer Rhapsody' concert at Memorial Hall.

“It was a great evening with a wide variety of beautiful and uplifting songs. The choir usually performs twice a year and has a winter concert planned; however the group are keen to perform more and so if anyone needs a choir or would like to join, contact www.oswestryladieschoir.com.

Sport and art joined forces for the Community Games held in Cae Glas park.