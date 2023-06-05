Shropshire school's new library is an award finalist

Last month's official opening of Oswestry School's new library (picture Oswestry School)

Oswestry School’s new library, which officially opened last month, saw the Long Room at the Upper Brook Street site in the town transformed into a space for independent study reading and debate.

The project has now been announced as a finalist in the School Library Association (SLA) Enterprise Award.

The SLA Enterprise of the Year Award is open to all UK schools and celebrates a one-off or progressive project rather than regular library activity.

The Oswestry School library was designed in conjunction with specialists Taskspace, and pupils were also involved in the design process as part of the school’s consultation team.

The library, which has been in use since January 2023, has creative spaces for working, comfy places for reading, and a seating area designed to facilitate university-style seminar teaching and learning. It has also been designed as a venue for hosting guest speakers, lecturers, and authors.

As a school with a 615-year history that has a close relationship with the town of Oswestry, the library was also designed as a space that will benefit the wider community, providing a new local venue for visiting authors and speakers.

The new facility was formally re-opened at an event at the start of May where the headmaster took the opportunity to thank all those involved in the project.

Oswestry Headmaster Peter Middleton said: "We are thrilled to have been shortlisted as one of the finalists for this national award, and - regardless of whether or not we win - the nomination is testimony to the innovative and enterprising spirit of the project and all those who helped make the vision a reality.

"The library provides an inspiring and exciting environment for learning and a wonderful new resource for the school and the wider community."

The library will be open to the public on Saturday, June 17 from 10am – noon giving people a chance to have a look around the new project whilst enjoying a hot drink and cake.