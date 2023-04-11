Lawyer Michelle will take to the skies for her latest fundraiser

Last year Michelle dressed as a character from Toy Story to dance opposite her professional dance partner aka Woody, for a Strictly come Dancing themed event at the Lion Quays near Oswestry for Hope House Hospice.
Now she is preparing to take part in a tandem skydive again to raise vital funds for Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith Children's Hospice.
Michelle, from Hatcher's solicitors, said: "When I signed up for this, I had always wanted to jump out of a plane, but as the date, April 22 is fast approaching, I am starting to question my sanity."
"I am conscious that there is a cost of living crisis but if you can please donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/michelle-simmonds-1679685052072?utm_source=copyLink&utm_medium=one_page&utm_content=page/michelle-simmonds-1679685052072&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_term=091c0e3d6b514261b99a8cad69616190."