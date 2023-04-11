Lawyer Michelle will take to the skies for her latest fundraiser

Michelle Simmonds, of Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, took to the dance floor as Little Bo Peep

Last year Michelle dressed as a character from Toy Story to dance opposite her professional dance partner aka Woody, for a Strictly come Dancing themed event at the Lion Quays near Oswestry for Hope House Hospice.

Now she is preparing to take part in a tandem skydive again to raise vital funds for Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith Children's Hospice.

Michelle, from Hatcher's solicitors, said: "When I signed up for this, I had always wanted to jump out of a plane, but as the date, April 22 is fast approaching, I am starting to question my sanity."