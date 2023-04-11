Notification Settings

Lawyer Michelle will take to the skies for her latest fundraiser

By Sue AustinOswestry

Shropshire Lawyer, Michelle Simmonds is certainly reaching for the skies for her latest charity fundraiser.

Michelle Simmonds, of Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, took to the dance floor as Little Bo Peep

Last year Michelle dressed as a character from Toy Story to dance opposite her professional dance partner aka Woody, for a Strictly come Dancing themed event at the Lion Quays near Oswestry for Hope House Hospice.

Now she is preparing to take part in a tandem skydive again to raise vital funds for Hope House & Tŷ Gobaith Children's Hospice.

Michelle, from Hatcher's solicitors, said: "When I signed up for this, I had always wanted to jump out of a plane, but as the date, April 22 is fast approaching, I am starting to question my sanity."

"I am conscious that there is a cost of living crisis but if you can please donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/michelle-simmonds-1679685052072?utm_source=copyLink&utm_medium=one_page&utm_content=page/michelle-simmonds-1679685052072&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_term=091c0e3d6b514261b99a8cad69616190."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

