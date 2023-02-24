Historic half-timbered building could receive national building to help with giving it a new life

Barriers around Llwyd Mansion in Oswestry

Barriers have been put around the impressive, Llwyd Mansion on the corner of Cross Street and Bailey Street because of worries about panelling on the half timbered building.

The Mansion, a Grade 1 listed building has 15th century origins and was altered in 1604, the year shown on the double-headed eagle - the coat-of-arms of the Lloyd family - nameplate on the second floor.

In latter years it had been the home of a Toni and Guy hair salon, but this closed last year and the building is for sale.

Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Project says along with the The Town Council and Business Improvement District it is working with Toni and Guy to assist with the sale of the building.

A spokesperson for the action zone said: "We understand that this is an important building to the town, and indeed the whole country, as is reflected in its grade I listed status.

"We are working with Historic England to try to unlock funding that could assist any new owners with costs of repairs."

"Unfortunately, poor repair work in the 1980s has resulted in some panels on the outside of the building to begin to fail.

"Current owners Toni and Guy want to repair these panels however, they would need to use lime mortar to do this and are unable to carry out the works until the threat of frost has passed during the colder months of the year. In the meantime, after discussions with Shropshire Council, the fencing was been put up to protect the public. As soon as work can take place, this fencing will be gone."

The heritage action zone is involved in the restoration of the built environment in Oswestry and vacant upper floor areas of buildings in the centre to provide housing. Another of its aims is to grow and improve the town's tourism industry in order to keep retailing and activity on the high street buoyant.

There is also a four-year programme of cultural activity across England, continuing until 2024.