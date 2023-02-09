More bleed control kits to be installed in Oswestry defibrillators

Adele Nightingale, BID Manager, and Michelle Parry, Oswestry Community First Responder

The kits are added to defibrillators to help those first at the scene when someone is badly injured.

Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID) was approached by the town council to support and build on its initiative, buying the kits for a number of defibrillators.

It has agreed to install an extra seven bleed control kits in its town centre and industrial estate defibrillators.

The kits are specially designed to help slow the bleeding before an ambulance arrives.

Michelle Parry, an Oswestry Community First Responder, is pleased to see the expansion of bleed control kit availability.

“It can make a real difference to providing aid and support, and buys vital time for the ambulance to arrive,” she said.

Oswestry BID manager, Adele Nightingale, said she appreciated the initiative of Oswestry Town Council in making the initial bleed kits available.

“It’s another great example of partnership working for the benefit of Oswestry as a whole,” she said.

People can find out where the defibrillators are online at oneoswestry.co.uk/live-work/defib-locations

Bleed control kits can be purchased through the Daniel Baird Foundation, a charity set up after the tragic death of Daniel Baird.

At the age of just 26, Daniel was fatally stabbed in the early hours of July 8, 2017, outside The Forge Tavern, Digbeth, in Birmingham, following a night out with friends. There was no first aid or bleed control kit available and Daniel died shortly after arriving at hospital due to catastrophic bleeding.