Recruitment drive reaps rewards at specialist hospital with new staff signed up

One of the stands on recruitment day

The event on Saturday saw in excess of 50 Registered Nurses and Allied Health Professionals, including Operating Department Practitioners, Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists and Radiographers, attend to find out more about working for the hospital rated number one in the country for overall patient experience.

Candidates had the chance to have a tour of the hospital, meet the teams and be interviewed on the day. It led to 15 individuals being offered roles.

These included people looking for the next step in their career, as well as students securing their first post as they come to the end of their studies.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive at the hospital, said: “This Recruitment Day was an important step in our recruitment and retention programme. We have been very open about our need to bring in more clinical staff, something which is proving a challenge right across the NHS.

“But we also know we have so much to offer here and there is so much about this hospital that is really rather special.

“This Recruitment Day gave a chance for prospective candidates to see this for themselves and to get a real flavour of what working at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt is all about.

“I was delighted to see so many nurses coming to the event and having an interview on the day. We look forward to them joining our teams at the earliest opportunity and I am sure they will go on to make a significant contribution to further enhancing our already exceptional standards of care and patient experience.

“We were not able to offer interviews to Allied Health Professionals on the day, but we were pleased that so many potential candidates came along to find out more about the Trust, and left determined to submit applications for current vacancies. It was an exceptionally positive day.”

The Trust is planning to hold further recruitment days throughout 2023, with the next one being scheduled to take place shortly after Easter April 16. This will again include the opportunity for attendees to have a tour of the facilities at the hospital.