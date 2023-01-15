King Offa and the Dragon takes to the stage in village

Rhydycroesau pantomime

King Offa and the Dragon is the title of this year’s Rhydycroesau Pantomime in the village near Oswestry.

The cast enjoyed the first of three weekends of performances throughout January.

The story, written by members of the team, Brian Smith and Tom Evans, is a funny take on Celtic, Welsh, Saxon and general border politics and myths from the dark ages, mixed with slapstick, reworded songs and a very large, red dragon whose voice seems to come from the very earth the characters are squabbling over.

The lead characters include the bombastic King Offa, Elspeth Carr, obsessing about his turnip diet and assisted by his noisy henchmen, Bogoffa, Jonathan Jones, and Clearoffa, Julia Walkey.

The the Queen, Heather Smith, plots world domination with her Prime Minister, Boris , Demi Williams, who, in a bright yellow suit, bares an almost worrying similarity to another well-known Boris.

Rhydycroesau pantomime

Prince Owain, Tom Evans, plays an heroic, brave and principled Welshman but he is soon smitten by Princess Freya, Bekah Plaisted, a delicate yet outspoken flower who wants peace at all costs and soon falls in love with Owain. Jones the Sheep, Harry Jones, is a young shepherd.

The plan to build Offa’s Dyke will disturb an ancient standing stone beneath which, a mighty Dragon sleeps. Despite warnings the stone is removed to reveal the massive Dragon and Wulf the Dragon Slayer turns out to be not quite the slayer he thinks he is.

The opening night was a fundraiser for Borderland Rotary and members and friends raised nearly £500 for local good causes. Chris Bryan-Smith, Borderland Rotary President, said, “The warmth and simple fun of the show was so refreshing.

"The work that goes into these productions is immense and the cast, crew and musicians and everyone involved deserve a resounding round of applause. Just what you need on a cold January evening – just a great show”.