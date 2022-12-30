Santa returns from his holiday to take part in postponed fun run

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR......30/12/2022 The Kinnerley Santa/festive run is going ahead today at 10.30am 5k round the village raising funds for school ect. Pictured, the 5k starts....

The Santa run should have taken place at the beginning of December.

But it coincided with the sub-zero temperatures that hit the country and organisers, fearful of slippery conditions underfoot decided to postpone it.

Despite the post Christmas date, about 60 participants donned festive outfits, from Santa suits and elf costumes to their winter jumpers to take part in the run/walk on Friday.

The Kinnerley Santa/festive children's run

Jen Firkins, one of the members of Friends of Kinnerley School which organised the Santa Run, said it was a great atmosphere with the threatened rain holding off.

"We had people of all ages take part in either the 2k or 5k events," she said.

"They could run or walk the routes and we had people with pushchairs and dogs joining in."

Pictured, vicar Chris Precious gets involved in the Kinnerley fun run

With help from sponsors, 3PL UK and Paveaways everyone who finished the events could enjoy hot chocolate and marshmallows and mince pies.

"We are very grateful to everyone who got involved. The money we raised will go to help our village school," Jen said.

"I think everyone enjoyed getting out and having fun between Christmas and New Year."

Chris Aitken with Dougie and Phoebe in the Kinnerley Fun Run

While she was helping to organise the run/walk the rest of her family, husband, Sam and children Maisie, 9, Gabriel, 6 and four-year-old Felix, took part in the 2k event.

"They all went off like rockets. Maisie came first and Sam even struggled to keep up with Felix," she said.

The Friends of Kinnerley School held a successful Halloween trail around the village in the Autumn and is now looking at other fundraisers for 2023.