Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car and killed in Oswestry

By Paul JenkinsOswestryPublished:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in a hit and run accident in Oswestry town centre.

The scene in Willow Street
The scene in Willow Street

The woman and another pedestrian were hit by a car which left the road on Willow Street outside the Grill Out takeaway at around 2.50am.

West Mercia Police have now arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Thank you to the public for sharing our appeal and coming forward with information which has been vital in making this arrest.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the town centre today while our investigation continues. Please feel free to speak to any of our officers if you have any concerns; we are here to help.”

The immediate streets - including Willow Road - around where the incident took place continue to be cordoned off.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

