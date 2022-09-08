Council to spend a penny and more on new toilets

Central car park toilets

The Central car park toilets are to be refurbished to include a "Changing Spaces facility for disabled children and adults with complex care needs.

Councillors are seeking costed proposals from architects and companies to support its plans to refurbish the toilets and facilities

Clerk Arren Roberts said: "The Town Council is seeking professional expertise to design the facility and to provide a specification which would allow the Town Council to seek tenders for construction.

"Central Car Park Toilets are in need of improvements in order to meet the needs of disabled children and adults with complex care needs. In line with our corporate priorities, this project will provide a facility that meets government initiatives.

"Alongside the main element of this project, we are seeking to provide a facility which has a minimum carbon footprint."

Costed proposals will need to be submitted to the Town Clerk, arrenroberts@oswestry-tc.gov.uk by 5pm on October 17.