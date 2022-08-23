Historian makes his first fiction debut

Carrie and Tim Morris...

Booka Bookshop will play host to the writer on the evening of September 8.

Essex Dogs is the first instalment in a new trilogy set during the Hundred Years War.

In July 1346 10 men land on the beaches of Normandy. They call themselves the Essex Dogs, an unruly platoon of archers and men-at-arms led by a battle-scarred captain whose best days are behind him. The fight for the throne of the largest kingdom in Western Europe has begun.

Carrie Morris from Booka said Essex Dogs was rooted in historical accuracy and delivered the stark reality of medieval war shining light on the fighters and ordinary people.

"Dan Jones is best known for writing swashbuckling narrative history. His bestselling books include The Templars, Crusaders, Powers and Thrones and The Colour of Time. We look forward to welcoming Dan to Oswestry to celebrate the publication of Essex Dogs."