Oswestry In Bloom under the spotlight again in regional and national competitions

In 2023 Oswestry was chosen to represent the Heart of England in the national Britain in Bloom finals, winning Gold and “Best Large Town in Britain”. Oswestry has earned Best Large Town in the Heart of England for the last 3 years and has the honour to be entered into the Britain In Bloom finals again in 2025.

Oswestry In Bloom has a large band of volunteers who have been working so hard weeding, pruning, painting, planting and litter-picking all around town. Their efforts were recognised by the judges, as was the work by Oswestry’s dedicated park-keepers. This year has been particularly difficult with the heatwaves, lack of rain and persistent wind.

Judges Gareth Manning and Tony Comley with Natalie Bainbridge. Photo: Graham Mitchell

As well as being a great experience, the Heart of England judging was also a dress rehearsal for the Britain In Bloom judging which will take place on Wednesday 6th August. The results won’t be known until the autumn, so we’ll have to wait and see.

The town crier welcoming the judges. Photo: Graham Mitchell

Chair of Oswestry In Bloom, Natalie Bainbridge says: “In Bloom is about creating pride in our community and helping make the town a pleasant environment to be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. It is wonderful to see people relaxing in our green spaces, and the positive community feedback to our volunteers is really appreciated. Inspiring young people is a priority and is especially rewarding, ensuring sustainability and helping Oswestry In Bloom going forward.”