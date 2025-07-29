Oswestry food company to expand creating 15 new jobs

Oriental Food Express applied to add a 2,000 square-metre extension to its existing factory on Maesbury Road Industrial Estate, off Glovers Meadow. This, documents says, is in response to business growth while maintaining a design that is functional, practical, and in keeping with the surrounding industrial estate.

Last October, the company was given permission to convert existing storage buildings into general industrial use as a food production hub,

However, the firm now wants to move the food processing and manufacturing operations on the site closer to its distribution operations, which take place on the east of the site.

The scheme would see an existing canopy area, which is currently used for loading and unloading HGVs, filled in to create additional usable manufacturing space underneath.

A design and access statement submitted by Sabin Zannou, of LDM Group, says the site consists of four interconnected buildings that were previously used by Cold Move. The buildings are also attached to an office block to the north and more storage and distribution units to the east.

“The design has been carefully considered to ensure the efficient organisation of internal layouts and the retention of appropriate service yards and circulation space,” said Mr Zannou.

Oriental Express has been granted permission to add an extension to its existing factory on Maesbury Road Industrial Estate, off Glovers Meadow, near Oswestry. Picture: Google

“The scale and height of the extension will match the existing building to promote a coherent and functional industrial environment.

“External materials, colours, and finishes will be selected to match the existing unit, ensuring visual consistency across the site and respecting the character of the surrounding industrial estate.

“The extension will deliver a further 2,093.471 square metres of ground floor area to support the ongoing growth of business activities,” said the application.

“The proposed extension provides much-needed additional operational space to support business growth. It is designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing building and the wider industrial context of Glovers Meadow.”

Meanwhile, the former plant room will be removed and the adjacent unit squared off as part of what the company describes as “minor internal changes” in its application.

The company says the changes will result in an extra one to two trips per week by HGVs using the site, with raw materials and finished goods transferred internally to the firm’s distribution operation next door.

Parking provision will be provided for 15 vehicles, with an adjacent yard also being able to be used as an overflow area.

“I fully support this application on the basis that this will provide several additional jobs for local people,” said Simon Williams.

“The area is already industrial/commercial and this application merely extends a commercial building that has been there for over 60 years.”

Mark Perry, planning officer at Shropshire Council, said the proposed extension is acceptable and will support the expansion of the existing business, contributing to the economic growth within Shropshire.