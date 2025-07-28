Fire service called to Oswestry recycling centre

The incident at the Veolia site in Oswestry saw the fire service called out at around 11.24am yesterday (July 27).

Two fire crews were sent to the scene, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokesperson added: "This incident involved a diesel generator in the pump house."

The blaze, described as "approximately six metres by four metres" was put out by crews using breathing apparatus and hose-reel jets.

The incident was under control within an hour.